4 teens arrested, police looking for 2 others in carjacking of 69-year-old man

Police arrested four teenagers and are looking for two more suspects in the armed carjacking of a 69-year-old man.

It happened at 10:30 p.m on January 3.

Baltimore County Police responded to the 4200 block of Cardwell Avenue in Overlea and found the victim.

The teens threatened to shoot the man and then stole his car and his belongings.

The suspects drove over the man with his own car as they left the area.

Police received a tip that led them to the area of Sturbridge Drive and Pickering Drive in Northeast Baltimore. During the investigation, officers recovered the victim’s car and two other stolen cars; a dark green 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and a red 2007 Saturn Vue.

Officers were also able to arrest four juveniles for their involvement in this crime.

The victim continues to receive medical treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.

Darian Maurice Hicks, 16, is charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder, fist degree assault, second degree assault, armed carjacking, carjacking, and theft charges. Hicks is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on a denied bail status.

Taizjuan Eliza Waddell, 16, and Kimani William Graham, 16, have each been charged with armed carjacking, carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, first degree assault, second degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and theft charges. Both are being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

A 15-year-old suspect was also charged as a juvenile in this case.

Detectives continue to search for two additional suspects at this time.

If anyone has information about this crime, please call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.