2nd victim dies from Arbutus fire

A 97-year-old woman who was in critical condition after being in an Arbutus fire has died from her injuries. The Baltimore County Fire Department says the woman, Sixta Rodriguez Pineiro, died on Easter at Shock Trauma.

Her 51-year-old grandson, Michael Wayne Johnson, died in the fire that occurred just after midnight in the 900 block of Courtney Rd; two other adult family members were also injured but are expected to survive.

The fire department said crews found heavy fire in the home that night; Michael Johnson was trapped on the second floor. Johnson’s mother was also there and his sister arrived at the home just before emergency responders arrived who tried to alert the family.

A Baltimore County Police Officer and a Maryland State Trooper who responded to the scene were able to put a ladder to Ms. Pineiro’s window after being directed by the sister and rescue her from the home; she had been rushed to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

The mother and sister were both taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation; the home suffered extensive damage.

