2 dead in wrong-way collision on 695

MILFORD MILL, Md. -

Two people are dead after one of them was driving the wrong way on 695 early Thursday.

Maryland State Police say a driver was going the wrong way on the Baltimore Beltway near Liberty Rd just before 2 a.m. when they struck another vehicle; both drivers died from their injuries.

Lanes were closed while police investigated but have reopened.

The drivers’ names will be released once their families have been contacted. No word yet on why the driver was going the wrong way.