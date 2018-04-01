17-year-old seriously injured in house fire

WMAR Staff
6:20 PM, Apr 1, 2018
REISTERSTOWN, Md (WMAR) - Crews are on scene, of an active dwelling fire.

The Baltimore County Fire Department is currently at a home in the unit block of Ruddington Court in Reisterstown.

Officials say a 17-year-old patient has been transported to Shock Trauma by helicopter with serious injuries. Two additional patients are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire is reportedly under control.

No information has been made available regarding sustained structure damage. 

