SPARKS, Md. -

16-year-old Jakita Shanta Hill was last seen leaving for school on March 23 near her home in the unit-block of Windmill Chase in the Sparks Glencoe area.

Jakita is described as a black female, 5’4”, 138 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on where she is should call police at 410-307-2020.