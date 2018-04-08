1 dead in I-695 accident near Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. -

A man is dead after being involved in a four-car crash on I-695 near the I-95 exit in Catonsville late Saturday night.

Maryland State Police say officers were called to the crash scene around 11 p.m. The accident occurred in an active State Highway WorkZone where the left lane was closed though no workers were present at the scene at that time. Police investigators are still working to determine how the crash occurred with three passenger cars and a tow truck. The first responding trooper immediately began helping an unconscious passenger of a Toyota Camry; CPR was administered along with help of an off-duty Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Baltimore County EMS also responded; the passenger was rushed to Shock Trauma but pronounced deceased early Sunday morning.

Three others involved were also injured including the driver of the Camry.

Any witnesses who may have information about this accident are asked to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.