Woman dead, man critical after 2-alarm fire in west Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. -

An 81-year-old woman has died and a 55-year-old man is in critical condition after a fire broke out in their west Baltimore home overnight.

Baltimore City Fire Crews were called to the home in the 2300 block of Orem Ave just after midnight Sunday where they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story, middle of the group home. The fire quickly escalated to a 2-alarm fire. Firefighters found the man and woman just inside the front door, both in critical condition. After they were rushed to the hospital, the woman died from her injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire; an autopsy will be performed on the woman to determine the exact cause of death.

A spokeswoman for the fire department says this is the 5th fire death in Baltimore City this year.