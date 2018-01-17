Well liked bartender remembered 2 months after his murder

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - It was a night of remembrance and charity at a popular Federal Hill bar as the community and loved ones honored Alex Wroblewski.

He was murdered last year in Locust Point but his memory is alive and well.

Dozens showed up to remember Wroblewski, who would've been 42-years-old Tuesday. He was killed back in November of 2017 after leaving the Locust Point Royal Farms store. Tuesday, his legacy of charity was remembered.

"Anyone who knew Alex knows what a kind, caring, and compassionate person he was and this tragic loss is really hard to accept," Brian McHale, a family friend, told ABC2.

"It's a testament to him as you can see how many people loved him for just who he was just a genuine guy," said longtime friend, Chuck Hopkins.

He was a friend, a son, and a person of compassion who was active in charities; a fitting benefit to honor him on his birthday.

"We're continuing this as part of I hope his legacy of what a caring and giving person he was and were celebrating that as part of his birthday," said McHale.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society was Wrobleski's favorite charity. He lost an uncle to the disease, has always been a supporter and now even after his death, those closest to him carry on his dedication to the cause.

"It's definitely brought his friends and some side friends closer. And we came together tonight we'll hand over a check for $20,000 to the LLS so we raised $20,000 over the past two months in his name," Rowhouse Grill owner and close friend, Patrick Dahlgren, told ABC2.

Wroblewski was killed after leaving the Royal Farms store in Locust Point after his shift.

"It's still painful. Sometimes it's just hard to believe. Sometimes I wake up and say it's a reality and it's hard to fathom that my friend is gone," said Hopkins.

One of the suspects is Wroblewski's murder, Tonya Hayes was arraigned Tuesday. Her jury trial is set for May. Incidentally, all the proceeds raised Tuesday night will go to The Leukemia and Lymphoma society.