Water main break and hazmat situation in W. Baltimore

WMAR Staff
6:11 AM, Jan 3, 2018
BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

Department of Public Works Crews are on the scene of a water main break and hazmat situation in West Baltimore.  

The water main break is located on N. Longwood Street and is next to a chlorine station.  

According to DPW employees, two police officers went to the hospital after getting sick from the smell.

The water main break is disrupting traffic and causing extremely icy conditions along the following roadways: Gwynns Falls Parkway. at N. Longwood Street, N. Rosedale Street, Mondawmin Avenue, Piedmont Avenue, Carlisle Avenue and N. Hilton Street.

