It's many people's worst nightmare, being unknowingly watched in the bathroom.

Baltimore County Police said that's exactly what a man was trying to do around Christmas time when he set up a camera pointed at a family bathroom at White Marsh Mall.

Police said a shopper found the camera, and one of the clips on it was of the suspects face setting it up.

Melissa Ramirez has used the family bathrooms at White Marsh Mall before, with her young children.

"I think it's disgusting, anybody that's going to target children I think it's disgusting,” said Ramirez.

With two young children, it’s hard to avoid using public bathrooms, and she realizes it could have happened anywhere.

"Usually I'm in a hurry and I can't say it's something I would ever look for but now I would think of it," Ramirez said.

It's not something a lot of people think of but Vassilis Antzakas the owner of Alpha Cameras and Security said it doesn’t’ take much thought to advance on people’s privacy.

"All you have to do is head to Amazon and you can get one of these cameras,” said Antzakas. “It happens. It happens a lot more than people think,"

In this case, a shopper found the camera and turned it in.

Police now have the camera and SD card with the footage of their suspect, but Antzakas said it can be very hard to notice these cameras.

"If you see anything weird any kind of wires any kind of holes, that could be something hidden between the wall,” said Antzakas. “Now they even have lightbulbs that are cameras. I guess just look around and be aware of your surroundings. If you see something that looks weird, say something."

One of the services Alpha Cameras and Services provides is sweeps for businesses and homes that suspect someone has set up a hidden camera.

Antzakas said a lot of the cameras require WIFI so one of the first things he looks for is unknown devices that are connected.

