BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A video circulating the internet features Baltimore Mayor, Catherine Pugh, telling a young kid on the streets to go back to school.

In the clip, we see her interacting with the student who is trying to squeegee windows at an intersection.

You can hear Pugh say,

"Why are you not in school? Why are you on the street? I'm the mayor. Why are you not in school? Why are you not in school?"

"I was going to go, but I'm..." the boy replied.

"Get off the corner, go to school! Now!" said Pugh.

This video is part of a behind-the-scenes promotional series posted on social media by Pugh's office.

So far, every reply to the twitter post of that video is critical of the mayor's response.