Under Armour teams up to revamp vacant spaces in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A new initiative about to hit Baltimore plans to turn vacant lots from an eye sore to a community staple.

Under Armour, ESPN, and the Local Initiative Support Corporation announced on Friday they will be taking vacant lots in Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia and transforming them into places where communities can come together for sports, recreation, and play!

The RePlay initiative will direct over $400,000 in grants to local organization that will plan and execute these safe spaces for kids.

“Too many children aren't able to participate in sports due to the lack of access to safe places to play for underserved youth,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “ESPN is excited to team up with Under Armour and LISC through the RePlay program to help improve access so that everyone can get involved and realize the benefits of sport.”

Local organizations can now apply for grant funding to get started through May 15. The program will award $10,000 of planning grants and up to $75,000 in implementation grants to help revitalize the spaces.