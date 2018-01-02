U.S. helping investigate Costa Rica plane crash

U.S. aviation officials will help investigate a deadly plane crash in Costa Rica that killed 12 people, including a Johns Hopkins University student.

Representatives from Cessna are expected to arrive in Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Two pilots, nine members of two American families and their trip leader died Sunday when the Nature Air charter crashed in Guanacaste.

Zach Steinburg and his family, from Scarsdale, N.Y., were on-board. Steinburg was a sophomore at Johns Hopkins University and was studying chemical and bio-molecular engineering.

Authorities are working to determine whether strong winds or some sort of mechanical failure was responsible for the crash.

The maker of the airplane is also involved in the investigation.