Two women shot, killed in Baltimore home

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Two women were shot and killed inside a Baltimore home Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the unit block of Gorman Ave just before noon after reports of gunfire. When they got to the home they found two women ages 43 and 22 suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospitals in the area and were declared dead shortly after arriving.

Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.