Two men hurt in double shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore.

It happed at 11:52 a.m. on Friday in the unit block of South Carey Street.

Police found a 26-year-old man who was shot in the neck and a 24-year-old man who was shot in the head, back and arm.

The 26-year-old is listed in critical condition. The 24-year-old is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.