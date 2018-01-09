Two accidents cause major delays on I-83, Harrisburg Expressway

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Two accidents in both the north and southbound lanes of I-83 on the Harrisburg Expressway are causing some major delays.

Maryland State Police are handling the accident in the northbound lane. They say only one lane is closed for the time being, and they are not sure how many cars were involved or if there were any injuries.

The southbound accident is being handled by Baltimore County Police, they have not released any information on that crash other than this tweet.

Alert Baltimore Co: Crash closes I-83 S prior to MD 137 sf #mdtraffic #mdotnews — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 9, 2018

ABC2 will update this story as more information comes in.