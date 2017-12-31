Traffic restrictions for Baltimore's New Year's Eve fireworks

BALTIMORE, Md -

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has released street closures and restrictions for this evening’s New Year’s Eve events, and strongly encourage attendees to take public transportation into the city if possible.

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 p.m. December 31, 2017 until event ending :

Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street – Pratt Street traffic will be diverted onto northbound Charles Street to continue east on Baltimore Street.

Lombard Street will be closed at President Street – Westbound Lombard Street traffic will be diverted north at President Street to continue west on Fayette Street.

The following streets will be closed from 11:00 p.m. December 31, 2017 until event ending Southbound Light Street at Lombard Street

Southbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lombard Street to continue south on Sharp Street.

Northbound I-395 traffic at Conway Street will be detoured north on Howard Street. No access will be allowed onto eastbound Conway Street.

Northbound Light Street at Lee Street – Northbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street.

The following lane closures will be implemented on Sunday, December 31, 2017 from 6:00 pm until 3:00 am for Emergency Vehicle Use Only

Southside of Pratt Street from Green Street to President Street

Northside of Lombard Street from President Street to Green Street

Westside of Charles Street from Conway Street to Fayette Street

Westside of Light Street from Fayette Street to Conway Street

See the full list of closures and restrictions here.

RELATED: Baltimore prepared for New Year's Eve celebrations