The Rock does it all. He wrestles, is an actor and is considering running for the White House.

Wednesday, he's co-hosting HQ Trivia.

There's up to 12 questions and players who answer every one correctly can win a share of a cash prize.

The prize for his show is $300,000.

The HQ app partners with Warner Bros. They're the studio behind his new movie "Rampage" which hits theaters Friday.