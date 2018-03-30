The gender of the Maryland Zoo's 1,000th penguin chick revealed

Siobhan Garrett
1:20 PM, Mar 30, 2018
1000th African penguin chick hatches at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

1000th African penguin chick hatches at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

1000th African penguin chick hatches at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

1000th African penguin chick hatches at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore revealed the gender of its 1,000th penguin.

A bucket of water set up at the Penguin Coast for the reveal turned pink so this milestone chick is a girl.

She hatched in mid-February – marking the first time that any zoo or aquarium in North America has hatched 1,000 African penguin chicks.

Now that the zoo knows she is a girl they are looking to name her.

The names were selected by a variety of zoo staff members.

  • Millie – Based on the number 1,000, Millie short for Millennium
  • Kay – Also based on the number 1,000, Kay as in K, the abbreviation, or kiloyears
  • Mango –  Following the ‘tree theme’ that the other chicks were named for this year

  • Amanzi – The Zulu word for water

To vote click here.

The naming contest ends on April 13 at 8 a.m. 

