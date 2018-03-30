The gender of the Maryland Zoo's 1,000th penguin chick revealed

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore revealed the gender of its 1,000th penguin.

A bucket of water set up at the Penguin Coast for the reveal turned pink so this milestone chick is a girl.

She hatched in mid-February – marking the first time that any zoo or aquarium in North America has hatched 1,000 African penguin chicks.

Now that the zoo knows she is a girl they are looking to name her.

The names were selected by a variety of zoo staff members.

Millie – Based on the number 1,000, Millie short for Millennium

Kay – Also based on the number 1,000, Kay as in K, the abbreviation, or kiloyears

Mango – Following the 'tree theme' that the other chicks were named for this year

Amanzi – The Zulu word for water

To vote click here.

The naming contest ends on April 13 at 8 a.m.