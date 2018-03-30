The gender of the Maryland Zoo's 1,000th penguin chick revealed

Light Rain
1000th African penguin chick hatches at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore revealed the gender of its 1,000th penguin.
A bucket of water set up at the Penguin Coast for the reveal turned pink so this milestone chick is a girl.
She hatched in mid-February – marking the first time that any zoo or aquarium in North America has hatched 1,000 African penguin chicks.
Now that the zoo knows she is a girl they are looking to name her.
The names were selected by a variety of zoo staff members.
Amanzi – The Zulu word for water
The naming contest ends on April 13 at 8 a.m.