BALTIMORE, Md. - The Church of the Redeemer Parish Day School says good morning, Maryland!
They are getting ready for Pedal for Pediatrics, a charity trike ride that raises money for Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology.
If you would like to host a Pedal for Pediatrics ride, call The Church of the Redeemer Parish Day at 410-435-9510.