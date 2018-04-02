The Church of the Redeemer Parish Day School says good morning Maryland!

WMAR Staff
7:11 AM, Apr 2, 2018

The Church of the Redeemer Parish Day School in Baltimore says good morning, Maryland! They are helping Pedal for Pediatrics, a charity trike ride that raises money for Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Church of the Redeemer Parish Day School says good morning, Maryland!

They are getting ready for Pedal for Pediatrics, a charity trike ride that raises money for Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology. 

If you would like to host a Pedal for Pediatrics ride, call The Church of the Redeemer Parish Day at 410-435-9510. 

