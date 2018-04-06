The cause of the fire that killed two children has been discovered

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - It's been revealed that the fatal house fire that killed two children in the Sandtown-Winchester community was caused by combustibles being too close to a space heater.

On January 26, the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of N. Mount Street, where they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a 3-story home. One adult woman and two children, who were both in cardiac arrest at the time, were pulled from the home.

The woman had non-threatening injuries, but the two children, 1 year old Kameron Wilson and 2 year old Jaliyah Wilson, ended up dying at the hospital.

So far, this year, there has been six fire fatalities in Baltimore City.