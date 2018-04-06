The cause of the fire that killed two children has been discovered

On January 26, the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of N. Mount Street, where they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a 3-story home. One adult woman and two children, who were both in cardiac arrest at the time, were pulled from the home.
The woman had non-threatening injuries, but the two children, 1 year old Kameron Wilson and 2 year old Jaliyah Wilson, ended up dying at the hospital.
So far, this year, there has been six fire fatalities in Baltimore City.