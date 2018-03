BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter wants to make sure you take home a new friend this baseball season.

BARCS is waiving all dog adoption fees this weekend in honor of opening day. This includes dogs in the shelter, foster homes, and any dogs at offsite events.

But if you want a new furry friend you better hurry, the offer runs through March 31.

Those who do take home new dogs will still have to pay a $10 microchip fee and $10 for a dog license.