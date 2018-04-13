Study recommends $50M for Hanover Street Bridge repairs

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - City officials have new options to consider to repair the Hanover Street Bridge.

A recent study listed some recommendations on the work that needs to be done, and they won't come cheap. The city is still deciding on whether to repair the bridge or just build a new one.

This study recommends spending $50 million to repair the bridge and another $28 million on other improvements. The plan is to reduce the bridge to four lanes and add walking and bike paths on each side. Engineers for the project say demolishing the bridge and building a new one could cost up to $245 million.

The century-old bridge connects South Baltimore to the Cherry Hill and Brooklyn neighborhoods.

More meetings on the bridge will take place at the end of the month and there will be a public meeting on May 30.