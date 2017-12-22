Students make blankets for breast cancer patients

Lesson plans come in all forms at the McDonogh School. Educators like Chevee Taylor are teaching much more than reading skills. She’s teaching life lesson with projects like Blankets for Hope.

“They’re just excited to learn that these blankets are going to be going to someone who really may be going through it,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s 3rd grade class teamed up with other students at the school to make blankets for breast cancer patients.

"It’s really an opportunity for them to understand what it means to give back to someone else who may be struggling," said Taylor. “They’re helping and giving to someone who is in need and to be able to put yourself in someone’s shoes”

Blankets of Hope has been around for 8 years. The school teams up with the Red Devils to help identify patients in need of a holiday pick me up.

“It’s really a wonderful opportunity to just wrap our patients in warmth and love,” said Jennifer Broaddus with St. Agnes Hospital. “Teaching our children at very young ages the importance of giving back and the importance of giving forward has been a tremendous opportunity and valuable experience for all of us.”

A valuable lesson you’re never too young to learn.