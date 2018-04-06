Students help clean trash out of Patapsco River

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A lot of work goes into keeping our water clean and some kids got to their part.

Students from Booker T. Washington Middle School for the Arts in Baltimore teamed up with students from the Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City for a service project Friday.

They installed a trash boom in the Patapsco River at Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore. It helps limit the spread of trash, plastic and debris by directing all of it to one of the trash wheels in Baltimore.

Students were glad that their work will not only clean the water, but create a better environment for wildlife.

"Who wants their wildlife to live like that because us, as humans, aren't doing our part in taking care of the trash," said Zariah Stringfield, an 8th grader at Booker T. Washington Middle. "Even if kids like us can try and solve this problem and make a difference, maybe other people will try to do it too."

The service project was made possible by a partnership with Maryland Youth Partners in Change, a program focused on leadership development and community service.