Students get behind the scenes look at Amazon's fulfillment center

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - On Friday, Baltimore City students get a chance to go behind the scenes in Amazon's fulfillment center.

This is part of their outreach with STEM education, and this is the first time Amazon's doing something like this. Amazon has consistently donated money to Maryland students since the distribution center opened in 2015, but Friday is special.

As part of National Robotics Week, more than 100 students from Moravia Park Elementary School, Holabird and Walter P. Carter Middle Schools, and Forest Park High School will get to check out the fulfillment center as part of STEM-related activities. This includes learning how their education in the classroom is put into practice in the real world.

They'll play with robots, getting them through mazes and learning how to program and they will get a special donation of $5,000 worth of STEM learning tools to each of their schools.

This came to fruition due to a partnership between Amazon and the YMCA. The Y has had STEM education workshops with Baltimore city students since 2012.