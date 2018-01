BALTIMORE (WMAR) - On Tuesday kids will head back to class at Calverton Elementary-Middle school in West Baltimore.

This will be just their second day of classes in 2018 because the school has been closed due to heating issues.

A town hall meeting is being held January 22, where the community can speak out about the heat and other issues in city schools. It starts at 6:00 p.m. at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.