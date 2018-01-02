Street frozen, cars trapped in ice after water main break in Fells Point

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A water main break is causing a big mess in Upper Fells Point on Tuesday morning.

The leaking water combined with the frigid temperatures has left a stretch of road and several cars frozen solid.

MORE PHOTOS OF FROZEN STREET, CARS

The break happened on E. Lombard and S. Wolfe Streets, but officials say the leak has been happening for weeks. The break was reported Saturday.

Water in the area has not been turned off at this time.

This street is also a snow emergency route, so all that ice could pose problems for emergency vehicles trying to get through the area. Department of Public Works crews were on the scene Tuesday morning spreading salt.

RELATED: Code Blue extended in Baltimore City

Department of Public Works spokeswoman Jennifer Combs said Monday night that workers were tackling the repairs to around 28 breaks in Baltimore City and Baltimore County in order of severity. She said the cold snap exacerbated an already stressed infrastructure.

Combs says the department is only responsible for outdoor water lines up to and including the meter. Homeowners are responsible for water lines leading from the meter to the residence.

Associated Press contributed to this article.