Stay warm! Code Blue alert declared in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - This week you are going to want to bundle up, stay inside, and find a way to stay warm.

In Baltimore it is expected to be in the 20's with wind chill temperatures in the teens. Due to the frigid weather the Health Commissioner, Dr. Leana Wen, declared a Code Blue alert from Monday night through Thursday.

This is the second Code Blue alert for Baltimore this season.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Declaration beginning Christmas night through Thursday morning and encouraging residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen. “Extreme cold temperatures can permanently injure, or even kill. Hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, so it is important to stay indoors in heated areas. Please be sure to check on your elderly neighbors to ensure that they have heat and power.”

Last Winter, 11 people died from hypothermia. The Code Blue alert is a multi-agency effort to reduce the number of hypothermia deaths.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions.

Check on those who are the most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather: