Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:49PM EST expiring January 8 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
State announces emergency funding to heat Baltimore schools
2:43 PM, Jan 8, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- Gov. Larry Hogan has announced $2.5 million in emergency funding to help fix problems with heating in Baltimore schools.
Hogan also announced Monday he will submit legislation to create a new investigator general's office to address mismanagement and a lack of accountability in school districts.
The Republican governor says Maryland has been making record investments in schools for years. He says Baltimore city received more than $12,000 per student in aid from the state, more than double the statewide average. And Hogan says in fiscal year 2018, the city received nearly $24 million more than it would have received under state funding formulas.
Hogan says his budget proposal for next year will again provide record education funding.
About 60 buildings experienced heat-related problems last week in Baltimore.