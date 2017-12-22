Special holiday gift bags delivered to veterans at the Baltimore VA Medical Center

With the sound of Christmas music in the air, volunteers delivered duffel bags full of goodies to veterans.

The veterans at the Baltimore VA Medical Center received several items, including blankets, hats, scarves, mittens, and even a travel mug.

Two community groups-- Knights of Columbus and American Gold Star Mothers-- helped with the distribution along with some Baltimore VA Social Workers employees.

The 78th Army Band from Fort Dix performed holiday music throughout the process.