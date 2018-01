BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - An overnight winter storm is coming our way, and it is expected to leave a dusting that can cause a very challenging early morning commute on Wednesday.

The Department of Transportation urges residents in the Baltimore area to gear up and prepare for the slick and icy conditions that are expected to make driving conditions difficult.

Director Michelle Pourciau says snow crews will be on the roads to treat the city roads and icy conditions from the storm.

"Citizens should allow additional travel time tomorrow morning or delay their commutes if possible.”

DOT advises people to be cautious on bridges, ramps, and overpasses that will cause extreme slick conditions.