Seagram's latest flavor named after Eastern Shore drink

(WMAR) - Seagram's Escapes is known for their sweet flavored malt beverages and their newest flavor is dedicated to the Eastern Shore.

It's called Ocean City Crush and according to their website, it is inspired by the famous cocktail Orange Crush a hometown favorite for the Maryland beach town. The drink was developed in collaboration with Seagram’s Maryland base sales team and wholesaler partners who were familiar with the popularity of the Orange Crush cocktail.

Just as the name suggests the drink captures a refreshing blend of citrus flavors. The company says it's the perfect summer drink. No beach required.

The drink is now available at stores in the Baltimore area and will be available in stores on the Eastern Shore over the next month. Click here to find Ocean City Crush near you.