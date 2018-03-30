School calendar change could mean 5 more days at end of year

Baltimore, Md. (WMAR) -

Thursday was a beautiful day to be on a shortened spring break.

All those unexpected snow days ran out, forcing schools to make up the time.

The Maryland House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday giving school systems the option to extend the academic year by five days without a waiver.

Once the senate votes on the measure, Governor Larry Hogan says he will sign the bill into law.

A spokesperson for the Governor said in in a statement

"It is accepted fact that the vast majority of Marylanders – including parents and teachers – support a return to a common-sense school calendar that starts after Labor Day, an initiative that had strong bipartisan support long before Governor Hogan’s executive order."

Children are mixed on the change.

Tabitha Bouwrne a Pine Grove Middle School student who was enjoying some Rita’s on her day off said she prefers spreading out her vacation time.

“I honestly prefer longer breaks between the school time because after the long holiday break there’s really not a whole lot of days off,” said Bouwrne.

For Serena Booth who goes to a Baltimore City school, having the time off is nice, but she’d rather have a big chunk at the end of the year.

“I’d rather have a shorter spring break because summer it’s like our break. We’ve had a long School year and that’s just our time to relax.”

The change would still mean that schools start after Labor Day.