Road closure's for Baltimore's MLK Day parade

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore's 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade is Monday at noon. To keep marchers and spectators safe several roads will be closed.

The following streets are closed to through traffic and parking is prohibited:

Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue from 7:00a.m. until 3:30p.m. Access to westbound Route 40 will be maintained.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street from 9:30a.m. until 3:00p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street from 9:30a.m. until 3:00p.m.

Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street from 10:00a.m. until 5:00p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore and W. Fayette Streets from 10:00a.m. until 5:00p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets from 11:30a.m. until 3:30p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets from 11:30a.m. until 3:30p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between W. Preston Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from 11:30a.m. until 3:30p.m.

There are also parking restrictions for several streets on January 15 from 6:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.: