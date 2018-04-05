Review board chosen to investigate the death of Detective Suiter

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - An outside panel is looking at what happened in the shooting death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa said on Wednesday he has a memorandum of understanding on his desk regarding a review board that will look at the Suiter case.

He said the six person panel consists of two former Baltimore Police detectives and four other police leaders. They have 220 years of policing experience among them.

De Sousa said in the next few weeks he'd announce more details about the panel including the names of those on the review board.

"I'll bring them to Baltimore. So there will be a meet and greet and I'll give a little direction but the mandate for them is to take look at the case, come up with findings, and come up with reccomendations."

Detective Suiter was shot and killed in November near Bennett Place in West Baltimore.

There is still a $215,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Detective Suiter.