Ravens' player takes Boys & Girls Club kids to Medieval Times

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Boys & Girls Club kids had the chance to enjoy a 'knight' out with Brandon Williams, Defensive Tackle for the Baltimore Ravens at Medieval Times in Arundel Mills.

The Ravens player took a total of 14 kids to participate in an evening full of chivalry, horses, and royalty.

The trip was a reward for the kids having perfect attendance at the Boys & Girls Club. Only one absence in a month from school and the students must make at least a 'B' in all classes.

"I grew up in St. Louis and I went to the Boys Club. I said if I am ever able I will give back to the boys and girls club," said Baltimore Ravens' Defensive Tackle Brandon Williams.

The students have also attended a Ravens Football game and enjoyed an outing to Dave and Busters during other semesters.