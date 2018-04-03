Ravens announce partnership with UP2US Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are working to improve the community using sports and coaches.

The club announced a five-year partnership with nonprofit organization UP2UP Sports Tuesday.

Their investment will help to launch the UP2US Sports program in Baltimore. It will bring sports and coaches to underprivileged kids.

UP2US was established in 2010 and is dedicated to inspiring children to achieve their potential using coaches trained in positive youth development.

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon believes coaches and mentors are critical in youth development.

"Baltimore has a lot of stuff going on and the youth suffers. But if we can put mentors out there, we can change the culture of the inner city of Baltimore. These young kids, young females and males can do a lot in this world," said Judon.

Through the Ravens' investment UP2US Sports will also be able to launch its Americorps program in Baltimore which will hire, train and support more than 200 sports coaches to become life skills mentors.

