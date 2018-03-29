Pugh expects $24M from red light and speed cameras

WMAR Staff
8:04 AM, Mar 29, 2018
Mayor Catherine Pugh has rolled out her budget for the city and it includes a nice cushion thanks to revenue from red light and speed cameras.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Mayor Catherine Pugh has rolled out her budget for the city and it includes a nice cushion thanks to revenue from red light and speed cameras.

This year, the projected revenue was $8 million and next year it's close to $24 million, all if you speed past a camera. 

44 new red light and speed cameras are going up, creating a total of 100 cameras across the city.

Currently, the budget chief says revenue for these cameras is already at $12 million. He says the revenue spikes initially then declines from people changing their habits.

Tickets for speed cams are 40 bucks while red light cameras cost you 75 dollars.

