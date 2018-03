BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

It shouldn't shock anyone in Maryland that snow is on the way in the middle of March.

That doesn't mean people in the area weren't hoping the start of spring meant the end of snow.

As 9-year-old Hayley Scott enjoyed play time at Sweet Potato Kids Child Care in Randallstown wouldn’t mind an extra day to do homework, but realizes snow days are running out.

“Baltimore County only has a few snow days left so if there’s only a few snow days left we may run out of snow days, so that’s not such a good thing,” said Scott.

The expected snow storms to hit at the start of spring have parents and grandparents making plans.

“If it comes it comes, but I’m able to work from home so I will be closer to pick them up," said Towanda Golder who picks up her grandchildren when they have snow days.

Vincent Ayd, the owner of Ayd Hardware said he sold a pitch fork on Monday, and expects to sell snow shovels on Tuesday,

“Usually when we put our ice melt away that’s when we get our snow,” said Ayd. “Same thing this year.”

Elaine Dietz was hoping to start planting, but now she’s going to have to wait.

“I’m ready for Crocuses, forsythias, and lilacs, not snow and ice or any of that,” said Dietz.

For the latest on when the snow will arrive or when Spring weather will stick around click here.