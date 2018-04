The Preakness is a little more than a month away and there's changes coming to Infieldfest.

It'll be headlined by rappers Post Malone, 21 Savage and electronic music duo Odesza. Before they go on, DJs Frank Walker and Vice will perform.

The performers will be on one concert stage this year as opposed to two. Those in the audience can see the race from the stage.

Right now, tickets are $90, but they go up to $100 next Sunday.

Tickets the day of the race will cost $110.