Port of Baltimore closed due to winter storm

Expected to reopen Friday morning

6:48 PM, Jan 3, 2018
BALTIMORE (AP) -- The U.S. Coast Guard won't allow ships to enter the Port of Baltimore because of high winds expected in a winter storm.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says the Coast Guard won't allow ships into the port from 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday morning. Truckers who were scheduled to pick up shipments are urged to make other plans.

Transportation officials say crews pre-treated and salted the public marine terminals on Wednesday. No cruise ships are scheduled to leave from the Port of Baltimore until Sunday.

   

