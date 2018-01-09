Police need help identifying homeless woman that died in Canton

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Maryland Transportation Authority Police need your help identifying a woman that died in Canton last month.

Police are trying to identify the woman so they can notify her family. They say she was found dead on December 7, 2017, near I-95 at the exit 57 ramp on O'Donnel Street.

Officers say they found her body in a makeshift tent during a welfare check. They believe she had been living in the area since August of 2017.

The woman is described as 40 to 60 years old, 5'3", 90 pounds, and she spoke Spanish and English.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with info about identifying her should contact MDTA police detective unit at 410-537-6712.