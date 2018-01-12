Police looking for missing 78-year-old man

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are looking for 78-year-old Frank Otto Reiss who was last seen Thursday in the 3300 block of Benson Avenue.

Officials say Reiss is 5'7 and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

Reiss could be seen driving a black 2006 Kia with a Connecticut tag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Frank Otto Reiss is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.