Police, family looking for missing 15-year-old girl

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old that was last seen in Baltimore.

Kirsten Haylee-Noel Bayer was last seen on January 11, 2018, in the 1400 block of Union Avenue at about 7:00 p.m.

Now, family and friends are concerned about Kristen’s well-being.

Kirsten Haylee-Noel Bayer is 5'9", weighs approximately 125 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kirsten Haylee-Noel Bayer is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.