The Baltimore City Department of Transportation would like to advise motorists of the traffic and parking modifications that will be implemented for opening day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Baltimore Orioles will play their home opening game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, March 29, 2018 starting at 3:05 p.m.

Motorists should be advised that all parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations will be strictly enforced in the vicinity of the stadium . Patrons who do not have a parking permit for any of the stadium lots are strongly encouraged to use public transportation. Since the season opener is being held on a weekday afternoon, area garages will be full with monthly permit holders and downtown parking will be limited. With a variety of transit options including the Metro Subway, Light Rail, Park and Ride express bus services and the Charm City Circulator, fans can easily utilize mass transit from numerous locations in and around Baltimore.

Baseball fans that drive to the game should utilize commercial facilities north of the stadium and avoid parking in area neighborhoods. Parking Control Agents will enforce all posted parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations in the vicinity of the stadium. Vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed . Patrons with questions concerning the location of their vehicles should call 311.

In preparation for the game, the following streets will be closed on Thursday, March 29, 2018 starting at approximately 1:00 p.m.:

· Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets

· Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets

· Lee Street from Ramp D to Russell Street

· Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets

· Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets (closure starts at 10:00 a.m.)

· Left lane closure along northbound Russell Street from Lee to Pratt Streets

The following parking restrictions will be implemented on Thursday, March 29, 2018 beginning at 10:00 a.m.:

· East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

· East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

· North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets