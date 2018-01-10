Parents demand safe learning environment for Baltimore City kids

Baltimore City School parents, who are concerned about their children sitting in frigid classrooms, say changes are not coming soon enough.

Wednesday marked the fifth day classes were canceled at Calverton Elementary Middle School.

Mayor Catherine Pugh offered an alternative to get Calverton students back on track.

"[Archbishop William] Lori has reached out to us, so we're looking at Seton Keough. The school system has identified another school. I had my folks go to over and look at Seton Keough, very nice location, transportation issues have to be dealt with," the mayor said at her weekly press conference. "We need to get those children back to school."

For more than a week, Baltimore experienced bitter cold weather. Videos and pictures of freezing students quickly went viral, including a video posted by former Jets linebacker and current Matthew Henson Elementary School teacher Aaron Maybin.

Tempers flared at a school board meeting Tuesday night, where parents demanded officials give students a proper place to learn.

City School CEO Sonja Santalises said classrooms temperatures will be monitored regularly to make sure students are in a safe learning environment.