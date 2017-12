BALTIMORE (WMAR) - An overturned oil tanker is causing severe traffic Tuesday morning in the Baltimore area.

PHOTOS: Overturned oil tanker causes severe traffic

Officials say the tanker flipped on I-83 and W. Coldspring Lane around 8:30 a.m. Baltimore City DOT is suggesting for people to take alternate routes to avoid the traffic.

Update NB JFX closed, all traffic is being detoured onto Falls Rd due to overturned oil tanker. Traffic impact is severe. @BaltimorePolice https://t.co/avNTIb7yxB — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) December 26, 2017

The truck was reportedly carrying 3,000 gallons of heating oil, and around 2,800 gallons spilled into the Jones Falls. At this time the water is contained to the Jones Falls and there are no reported injuries.

On I-83, both directions from Northern Parkway and Falls Road were closed for nearly an hour.