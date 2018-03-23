Orioles to host Star Wars night at Oriole Park

The Orioles will host the team's first ever Star Wars night on Friday, May 11.

The night will include appearances from Star Wars characters and a special postgame "Friday Fireworks at America's Ballpark" set to Star Wars music.

A limited number of tickets are available featuring an exclusive pregame experience which includes a party in the bullpen picnic area and a limited edition O'Day-Wan Kenobi Bobblehead featuring Orioles reliever Darren O'Day.

Fans who are unable to attend the pregame party may still reserve an O’Day-Wan Kenobi Bobblehead with the purchase of a bobblehead ticket package, which includes a left field lower box or upper reserve ticket.

Star Wars night is the first of a series of theme nights the Orioles will host throughout the 2018 season. Future theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.