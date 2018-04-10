One dead in Northwest Baltimore double shooting

10:46 AM, Apr 10, 2018
2 hours ago

Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Officers from the Baltimore City Police Department's Northwest District responded to the 3400 block of Hilldale Place at about 4:12 a.m.

Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. A 43-year-old male had been struck in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Andre Michael Martin of the 3400 block of Hilldale Place. A second male was struck in the leg and was transported to an area hospital where he is in good condition. 

